Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New $21.75 Million Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 396,088 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $21,745,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,415,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $624,920,000 after purchasing an additional 199,080 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,545,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,010,000 after purchasing an additional 628,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,313,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $331,525,000 after purchasing an additional 285,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $312,858,000. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.40. The stock had a trading volume of 17,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,797,829. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.67. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.51, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.