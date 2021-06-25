Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 611,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,656,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $647,266,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,430,635,000 after buying an additional 3,823,712 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,158,514,000 after buying an additional 3,449,655 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,859,000 after buying an additional 3,177,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 379.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,016,000 after buying an additional 2,497,828 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.12. 36,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,923,943. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.97. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $599,588 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Stephens raised their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.27.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

