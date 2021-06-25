Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 13,301 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 315,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,301 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $29,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 147,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,054,000 after acquiring an additional 58,862 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 76,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.10. The company had a trading volume of 12,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,806. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $125.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,810.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.