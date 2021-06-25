Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 688,670 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,263,544 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 688,670 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Banco Santander worth $31,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 100.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAN. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE SAN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 25,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,406,243. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96. The company has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.36. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 15.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0081 per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

