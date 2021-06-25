Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,193 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $39,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,081,410,000 after purchasing an additional 211,818 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,847,000 after purchasing an additional 112,855 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,216,000 after purchasing an additional 225,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,424,000 after purchasing an additional 757,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,136,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,820,000 after purchasing an additional 204,250 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMP stock traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,530. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.82 and a 52 week high of $269.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.77. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of -557.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,960,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.60.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

