Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director Sells $2,249,761.36 in Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,249,761.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $21.64.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $33.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 million. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 673.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,826,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,574 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,883,000. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $6,097,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $4,289,000. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brigham Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

