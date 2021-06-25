British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BTLCY. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of British Land from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised British Land from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. British Land has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.2118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

