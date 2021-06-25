Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,700,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,710 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.58% of Brixmor Property Group worth $95,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $55,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,947,765.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $1,174,400. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

Shares of BRX opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.54. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

