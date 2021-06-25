Brokerages Anticipate ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ earnings. ClearSign Technologies also posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ClearSign Technologies.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

ClearSign Technologies stock remained flat at $$4.95 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 39,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,029. ClearSign Technologies has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $6.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

