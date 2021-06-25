Brokerages Anticipate Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.14. Dynatrace reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.52.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $317,410.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $3,033,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,012,694.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,852 shares of company stock worth $9,769,836 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.33. 29,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,364. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $59.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

