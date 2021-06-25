Brokerages Anticipate Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Retail Properties of America reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RPAI. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Retail Properties of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Retail Properties of America stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.60. 2,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,380. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Properties of America has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -576.00 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 29,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 88,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

