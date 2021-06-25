Brokerages Expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $635.86 Million

Equities analysts expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to announce $635.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $645.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $616.00 million. Ashland Global posted sales of $574.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.82.

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 6.6% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Ashland Global by 84.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASH stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.56. 2,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,538. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.49. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $66.15 and a fifty-two week high of $95.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

