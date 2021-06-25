Brokerages Expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will post $130.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.67 million to $140.35 million. Canopy Growth reported sales of $85.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year sales of $622.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $586.86 million to $664.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $886.84 million, with estimates ranging from $773.84 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 311.30%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.72) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CGC shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.41.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 485.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.96. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.11.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

