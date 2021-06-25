Brokerages Expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to report $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cerner’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.76. Cerner reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.79.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Cerner by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $78.28 on Tuesday. Cerner has a twelve month low of $65.78 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 35.92%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

