Brokerages Expect Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ earnings. Chemomab Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($7.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 99.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chemomab Therapeutics.

Get Chemomab Therapeutics alerts:

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.21.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMMB. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Chemomab Therapeutics stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,680. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $168.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMMB. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,019,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.