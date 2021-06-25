Brokerages Expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to Post $2.26 EPS

Brokerages expect that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will announce $2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.31 and the lowest is $2.22. Landstar System posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 130.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year earnings of $8.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $9.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on LSTR. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens cut Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.20.

Landstar System stock opened at $158.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.25. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $107.17 and a 12 month high of $182.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.88%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Landstar System by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Landstar System by 166.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

