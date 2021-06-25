Brokerages Expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $800,000.00

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) will announce sales of $800,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10,000.00 to $2.10 million. Orchard Therapeutics posted sales of $600,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full year sales of $3.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $8.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $21.61 million, with estimates ranging from $3.61 million to $44.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $89,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,975. The stock has a market cap of $597.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $9.08.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.