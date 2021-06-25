Brokerages Expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $800,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) will announce sales of $800,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10,000.00 to $2.10 million. Orchard Therapeutics posted sales of $600,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full year sales of $3.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $8.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $21.61 million, with estimates ranging from $3.61 million to $44.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $89,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,975. The stock has a market cap of $597.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $9.08.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

