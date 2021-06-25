Brokerages Expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.15. Titan International posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 182.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Titan International.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $403.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.17 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

TWI traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $8.91. 1,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,817. Titan International has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The company has a market cap of $549.14 million, a P/E ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Titan International in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Titan International by 135.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan International (TWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.