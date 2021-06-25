Brokerages Set AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) PT at C$26.17

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.43.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALA shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on AltaGas to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get AltaGas alerts:

TSE ALA opened at C$26.27 on Tuesday. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$14.98 and a 12 month high of C$26.38. The stock has a market cap of C$7.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.80 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.97%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.