Brokerages Set Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT at $153.58

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.58.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,355 shares of company stock worth $59,131,240 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,720,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,367,378,000 after buying an additional 176,530 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,128 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,636,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,950,397,000 after purchasing an additional 305,619 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $1,096,543,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,144,654 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,622,526,000 after purchasing an additional 115,387 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.19. 7,237,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,417,560. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.99. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $124.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

