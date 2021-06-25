Brokerages Set SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) PT at GBX 1,012.29

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,022.67 ($13.36).
Several equities research analysts recently commented on SGRO shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,342 ($17.53) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, June 4th.
In other news, insider Andy Gulliford bought 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,004 ($13.12) per share, with a total value of £3,594.32 ($4,696.00). Also, insider David J. R. Sleath sold 37,057 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($13.09), for a total transaction of £371,311.14 ($485,120.38).
About SEGRO
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
