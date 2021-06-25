Brokerages Set Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Target Price at $32.25

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of SUM traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.59. The stock had a trading volume of 37,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,255. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth $316,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth about $2,135,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 265.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 31,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Summit Materials by 267.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 127,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 93,172 shares in the last quarter.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

