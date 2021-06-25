Brokerages Set Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Target Price at $70.43

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.43.

XEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $66.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.20.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,634.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $8,684,152.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,090 shares of company stock worth $11,500,784 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 24.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 75,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 14,943 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $1,180,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

