Brokers Issue Forecasts for SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $5.84 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SIVB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.13.

SIVB opened at $561.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.06. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $199.70 and a 52-week high of $608.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $566.88.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,328,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,326.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,404,025. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.