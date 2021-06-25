Brokers Offer Predictions for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report issued on Monday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASAZY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

ASAZY stock opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.84. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.