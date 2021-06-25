Brokers Set Expectations for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Allogene Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.42) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.38) EPS.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALLO. Truist raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.89. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $46.85.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $320,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 431,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,824,863.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $249,723.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 236,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,916,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,969 shares of company stock valued at $720,223. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

