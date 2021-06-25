Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Receives $56.89 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.89.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BIP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,714,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,838,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BIP opened at $53.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 103.67 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.10. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $56.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 277.14%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.