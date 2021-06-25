Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) PT Raised to C$74.50

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) had its price target hoisted by CIBC to C$74.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$78.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$64.90.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

TSE BIP.UN opened at C$66.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$66.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.15. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of C$52.90 and a 1-year high of C$69.94.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.