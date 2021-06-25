Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,095,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.22% of Brookfield Renewable worth $98,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BEPC opened at $39.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.64. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $63.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%.

BEPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

