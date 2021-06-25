Brown Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,288 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,781,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Helios Technologies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Brown Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Helios Technologies worth $202,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

HLIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of HLIO stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.63. 1,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,187. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $79.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.30.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.22 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.03%. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.07%.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.