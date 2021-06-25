Brown Capital Management LLC Has $312.11 Million Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,071,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Guidewire Software comprises 2.3% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Brown Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.67% of Guidewire Software worth $312,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.97. 3,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,099. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.92. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $353,107.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,107.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 3,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $351,117.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,121.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWRE. TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

