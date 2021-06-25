Brown Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Brown Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,953 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Expedia Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,619 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 228.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 605,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $104,274,000 after acquiring an additional 421,251 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 26.2% during the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 59,296 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,931 shares of company stock valued at $20,699,263 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $171.78. 49,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,731. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.75 and a 1-year high of $187.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.76.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPE. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

