Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.44.

BC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BC opened at $97.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.88. Brunswick has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $117.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

