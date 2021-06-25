Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Director George Carrara Sells 2,000 Shares

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Director George Carrara sold 2,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $32,120.00.

BBW opened at $18.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $293.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14 and a beta of 1.98. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $19.95.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.13. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 9.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 62,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 250.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,546,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,670,000 after acquiring an additional 268,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

