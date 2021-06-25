Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Director George Carrara Sells 2,000 Shares

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Director George Carrara sold 2,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $32,120.00.
BBW opened at $18.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $293.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14 and a beta of 1.98. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $19.95.
Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.13. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 9.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st.
About Build-A-Bear Workshop
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.
