Bulldog Investors LLP Acquires Shares of 267,396 E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 267,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,000. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 0.44% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETAC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. 4,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,657. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

