Bulldog Investors LLP Buys New Holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU)

Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,066,000.

Shares of EPHYU remained flat at $$10.06 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,577. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $11.37.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

