Bulldog Investors LLP Invests $5.19 Million in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC)

Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 525,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,000. IG Acquisition accounts for about 1.5% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGAC. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,065,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in IG Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,130,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in IG Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IG Acquisition by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 59,600 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in IG Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

IGAC traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,631. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80. IG Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

