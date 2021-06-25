Bulldog Investors LLP Makes New $493,000 Investment in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU)

Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COVAU. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Shares of COVAU remained flat at $$10.11 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,381. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

