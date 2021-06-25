Bulldog Investors LLP Makes New Investment in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU)

Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,300,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Evo Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,921,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,979,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Evo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,655,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Evo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,500,000.

NASDAQ EVOJU traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,115. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.98.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

