BUZZCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. BUZZCoin has a total market capitalization of $645,015.80 and approximately $3.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BUZZCoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 270.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000414 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000034 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BUZZCoin Profile

BUZZCoin (CRYPTO:BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUZZCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BUZZCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BUZZCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.