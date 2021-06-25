Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRND) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRND) fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.49 and last traded at $24.93. 181,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 385% from the average session volume of 37,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Byrna Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price objective for the company.

About Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRND)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. The company offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a .68 caliber handheld personal security device that is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, launchers, and projectiles.

