Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 84.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 383,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COG opened at $16.57 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $21.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.13.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on COG. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

