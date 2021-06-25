Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNS. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,361,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,009,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $7,373,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $117,075,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 265,214 shares of company stock worth $36,085,406. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $223,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $92,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.76. 2,070,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,371. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $91.43 and a twelve month high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

