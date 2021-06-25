CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.78. CalAmp has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30.

Get CalAmp alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CalAmp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.