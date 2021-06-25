Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.500-0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $625 million-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $674.30 million.

CAL traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $28.78. 14,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.49. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.68.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caleres will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on CAL. CL King upgraded shares of Caleres from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Caleres has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other Caleres news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $512,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $660,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,747,467.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,335 shares of company stock worth $1,686,446 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.