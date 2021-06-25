Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 17,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 135,019 shares.The stock last traded at $7.25 and had previously closed at $6.96.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.71.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. 18.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products that are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

