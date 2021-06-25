Calvin J. Kaufman Sells 14,425 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.36.

Get The Kroger alerts:

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Kroger by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,672 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in The Kroger by 52.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526,279 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Kroger by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,912,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,935,000 after purchasing an additional 406,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Kroger by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,414,000 after purchasing an additional 58,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,065,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.