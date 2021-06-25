Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.900-2.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.39 billion-8.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.43 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.44.

CPB stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $45.78. 107,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,933,668. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.16. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

