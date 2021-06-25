Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

CANF stock opened at $2.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.85. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.89.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,680.08% and a negative return on equity of 150.45%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CANF. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma by 812.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 105,867 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 62,197 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma by 445.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 60,483 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, COVID-19 and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

