Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Now Covered by Analysts at Aegis

Aegis began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CANF. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Can-Fite BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

CANF stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85. Can-Fite BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.39.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 150.45% and a negative net margin of 1,680.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 2.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, COVID-19 and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

